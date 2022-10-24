Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Update on Monkeypox in Children, Adolescents, and People Who are Pregnant or Breastfeeding

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – October 24, 2022 — During this COCA Call, presenters will focus on current information about monkeypox as it relates to children, adolescents, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Presenters will address clinical considerations for diagnosis, treatment, and post-exposure prophylaxis; vaccination; contact and breastfeeding recommendations; infection prevention and control measures; and resources available to care for these patient populations.

If you are unable to attend the live COCA Call, the recording will be available for viewing on the COCA Call webpage a few hours after the live event ends.

The slide set will be available on the day of the call on the COCA Call webpage under Call Materials.

Continuing Education (CE) will not be offered for this COCA Call.

Registration is not required.

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET Webinar Link: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/ 16050874 Passcode: 776650 Dial In: US: +1 669 254 5252 +1 646 828 7666 +1 551 285 1373 +1 669 216 1590 One-tap mobile: US: +16692545252,,1605087410#,,,,* 776650# or +16468287666,,1605087410#,,,,* 776650# Webinar ID: 160 508 7410 International Numbers COCA Call Objectives Cite background information on the topic covered during the presentation. Discuss CDC’s role in the topic covered during the presentation. Describe the topic’s implications for clinicians. Discuss concerns and/or issues related to preparedness for and/or response to urgent public health threats. Promote health improvement, wellness, and disease prevention in cooperation with patients, communities, at-risk populations, and other members of an interprofessional team of healthcare providers. Presenters Romeo R. Galang, MD, MPH CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Jeremy Gold, MD, MS CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Anne Kimball, MD, MPH CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

