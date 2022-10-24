Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Update on Monkeypox in Children, Adolescents, and People Who are Pregnant or Breastfeeding

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – October 24, 2022 — During this COCA Call, presenters will focus on current information about monkeypox as it relates to children, adolescents, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Presenters will address clinical considerations for diagnosis, treatment, and post-exposure prophylaxis; vaccination; contact and breastfeeding recommendations; infection prevention and control measures; and resources available to care for these patient populations.
If you are unable to attend the live COCA Call, the recording will be available for viewing on the COCA Call webpage a few hours after the live event ends.
The slide set will be available on the day of the call on the COCA Call webpage under Call Materials.
Continuing Education (CE) will not be offered for this COCA Call.
Registration is not required.
Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET
Webinar Link: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/
Passcode: 776650
Dial In:
US: +1 669 254 5252
+1 646 828 7666
+1 551 285 1373
+1 669 216 1590
One-tap mobile:
US: +16692545252,,1605087410#,,,,*
Webinar ID: 160 508 7410
COCA Call Objectives
Presenters
Romeo R. Galang, MD, MPH
CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Jeremy Gold, MD, MS
CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Anne Kimball, MD, MPH
CDC Monkeypox 2022 Multinational Response
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
