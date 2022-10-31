Communities of Color GOTV Rally for Hochul-Delgado Democratic Team

MOUNT VERNON, NY — October 31, 2022 — Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will be the keynote speaker at a special GOTV Democratic Rally for Communities of Color in Westchester, the Bronx and the Hudson Valley on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon. The rally will feature a wide range of Democratic groups, activists, religious leaders, organized labor, and the business community.

The goal is to supercharge turnout among the bedrock base of the Democratic Party in support of Governor Hochul, Lt. Gov. Delgado and the full Democratic slate. The event is co-chaired by Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard and Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins. The rally will kick-off indoors at 1:30 on Wednesday, November 2, at 22 East 1st Street in Mount Vernon.

Participating organizations and officials include (more added daily):

Black Democrats of Westchester

Westchester Black Women’s Political Caucus

The United Black Clergy

Young Democrats of Westchester

Westchester County Democratic Committee

Bronx Democratic Committee

Mount Vernon Democratic City Committee

White Plains & Vicinity Black Clergy

Westchester Asian American Democrats

Hispanic Democrats of Westchester

Indivisible Westchester

No Surrender NY

Young Professionals of Westchester

Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence

Westchester United

SWAC PAC

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard

Westchester Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins

NYS Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins

NYS Senator Jamaal Bailey

Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow

Legislator Ben Boykin

Legislator Terry Clement

Legislator Chris Johnson

Legislator Jewel Williams-Johnson

Legislator Tyrae Woodson-Samuels

Legislator Collin Smith

Bedford Supervisor MaryAnn Carr

Greenburgh Councilwoman Gina Jackson

Greenburgh Councilman Ken Jones

Yonkers Councilwoman Lakisha Collins-Bellamy

Yonkers Councilwoman Corazon Pinea Isaac

Yonkers Councilwoman Tasha Diaz

Mount Vernon Councilwoman Danielle Browne

Mount Vernon Councilman Edward Poteat

Mount Vernon Councilman Derrick Thompson

Mount Vernon Councilwoman Lisa Copeland

Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie

New Rochelle Councilwoman Martha Lopez

New Rochelle Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson

New Rochelle Councilwoman Yadira Ramos-Herbert

Mount Vernon Comptroller Darren Morton

Kenya Gadsden, Dutchess Democratic Women’s Committee

Many Black/Latino Business Leaders