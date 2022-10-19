Corporation Notice: City of Yonkers, New York ~ PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 19, 2022 — Notice is hereby given, pursuant to law, that the City Council of the City of Yonkers, New York will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chambers, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, New York on the following Resolution, to wit:



PROPOSED RESOLUTION

A PROPOSED RESOLUTION OF THE YONKERS CITY COUNCIL TO HONOR THE FAMILY AND COMMUNITY’S REQUEST TO HONORARILY RENAME

WARBURTON AVENUE AT THE CORNER OF WARBURTON AVENUE AND

GLENWOOD AVENUE IN THE CITY OF YONKERS “JAMES L. SIMMONS WAY”.

VINCENT SPANO

City Clerk

