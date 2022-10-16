Experience a Day in the Life of an Ironworker!

ASTORIA, QUEENS, NY — October 16, 2022 —In partnership with the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), the Iron Workers Local 40 and 361 will be hosting a hands-on event for SteelDay! Anyone who participates in this event will have the rare opportunity to step into an ironworker’s boots and live the life of an ironworker for a day. Ironworkers build our nation’s buildings and bridges. Participants will have the opportunity try their hands at welding, flame-cutting, rigging a beam, or climbing a column! Participants will also learn how to make the most of AISC and IMPACT resources on their next project.

What: SteelDay is the annual celebration of the structural steel industry, sponsored by the AISC and hosted by its members and partners. SteelDay is an opportunity for steel fabricators to connect with Architectural Engineering and Construction (AEC) professionals. SteelDay offers events throughout the country for AEC professionals, faculty, students, and the public to see firsthand how the vibrant U.S. structural steel industry works to build our nation’s buildings and bridges. Participants learn about the industry’s latest technologies, structural steel industry and get the opportunity to network with professionals in the design and construction industry.

The SteelDay event at the Iron Workers Local 40 and 361 Training Center will last approximately two hours. Participants can bring their own personal protective equipment (PPE) if they have them or borrow some from the training center. Participants must wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes or boots. This event will follow all the CDC and local union safety guidelines to ensure participants’ health and safety.

When: October 17, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00p.m.

Where: Iron Workers Local 40 and 361 Training Facility, 35-23 36th Street Astoria, Queens, NY 11106

SOURCE: Sara Schuttloffel | Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT)