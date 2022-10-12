Former EMT Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Colleague

WHITE PLAINS, NY – Oct0ber 12, 2022 —Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Tuckahoe resident Terry Parker, 29, was sentenced on October 11, 2022, to 10 years of probation for sexually abusing a woman while she was asleep. The defendant, who was employed as an EMT in Mount Vernon at the time of the incident, will also be required to register as a sex offender.

In June 2022, the defendant pled guilty to Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a felony, for sexually abusing the victim while she was asleep in his car on March 22, 2021. The defendant was driving the victim, who he knew from work, from a social gathering.

The Tuckahoe Police Department arrested the defendant on March 23, 2021.

The case was before Judge Susan Cacace in Westchester County Court, and was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charlotte Gudis of the Special Prosecutions Division.

###

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office