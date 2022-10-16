LEGAL NOTICE: City of Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Public Hearing to be Held- Thursday, October 20, 2022 for the Following Wheeler Block LLC, Mary the Queen Housing Development Fund Corp., and WY Manor L.P. @ 2:00 P.M. at Yonkers IDA Offices

WHEELER BLOCK YONKERS LLC, MARY the QUEEN HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORP., and WY MANOR L.P. public hearing to be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Conference Room – 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200, Yonkers, New York 10701.
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.
Please visit::www.yonkersida.com for notices
Link to Notices:
Wheeler Block Yonkers LLC – https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wheeler-Block-10-20-2022-Notice.pdf
Mary the Queen Housing Development Fund Corp. – https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/YIDA-NOTICE-MARYTHEQUEEN.pdf
WY Manor L.P. – https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/YIDA-Whitney-Young-Manor-2022-Notice-of-Public-Hearing.pdf
