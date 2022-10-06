Mount Vernon Mail Carrier Indicted for Stealing More than $78,000 in Checks from the Mail

The Mount Vernon Tribune Edition

MOUNT VERNON, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY and WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – October 6, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Mount Vernon resident Alberto Pino, 31, was indicted for stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering while working as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.

The defendant was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a felony, and two counts of Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor. The defendant was arraigned before Judge George Fufidio in Westchester County Court on October 5, 2022.

Between January and March 2021, the defendant was working as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service when he allegedly stole three United States Department of the Treasury checks addressed for delivery to residents on his route in Mount Vernon. The checks were valued at $77,365, $600, and $509.

Criminal Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office arrested the defendant on October 5, 2022, following a joint investigation between the District Attorney’s Office and the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

The case is before Judge Robert Neary in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Deputy Bureau Chief Brian P. Weinberg.

The charges against the defendant are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

###

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office