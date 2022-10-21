New Rochelle FALL-O-WEEN: Registration Now Open!

NEW ROCHELLE, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 21, 2022 — Fall in love with the Halloween season again at our first ever, Fall-O-Ween! The City of New Rochelle Parks & Recreation, Youth Bureau, and the Bureau’s Youth Council will transform Joe Curtis Five Islands Park into an activity-filled, Halloween adventure. Fall-O-Ween is a FREE event that will take place on Friday October 28th, between the hours of 4-8pm, for New Rochelle Residents only. Families will have the option of selecting from two time slots, 4-5:30pm and 6:30-8pm.

“Fall-o-Ween is our newest free and fun family-friendly event, and Parks & Recreation is thrilled to be partnering with the Youth Bureau to introduce this to the City” said Parks Commissioner Vin Parise. “And, Joe Curtis Five Islands Park, our premier waterfront park known for summer recreation, is also the perfect setting for an afternoon and evening of fall festivities.”

Children will have the opportunity to Trick-or-Treat on Harrison Island, make their candy apple, pick a pumpkin, and jump around in bouncy castles. There will be plenty of photo ops for parents, so costumes are encouraged.

Children must be in grades Pre-K through 5th to participate. Advance registration is required and available online through the City website at www.NewRochelleNY.com/Falloween.

Limited parking will be available at Joe Curtis Five Islands Park, and additional parking will be available at Salesian High School. The rain date for this event is Saturday October 29.

For further information or assistance with registration, call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 654-2088 or 654-2087.