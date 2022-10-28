November 1, 2022 Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting

YONKERS, NY — October 28, 2022 — Please be advised that a Legislation & Codes Committee Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm. City Council Chambers, 4th Floor, 40 South Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701

Agenda Items:

1. Continued discussion RE: A local law amending Chapter 8 of the Code of the City of Yonkers to authorize public bodies of the City of Yonkers to use video conferencing to conduct meetings.

2. Continued discussion RE: Resolution of the City of Yonkers adopting written procedures governing the use of video conferencing.

3. Continued discussion RE: Local law amending Section 96-2 of Article 1 of Chapter 96 Part VII of the Charter of the City of Yonkers in relation to the restoration of street surfaces after excavation.

4. Discussion Continues regarding Local Law amending Section 103-33 of Article IV of Chapter 103 Part VIII of the Charter of the City of Yonkers in relation to cutting and restoring pavement.

5. A local law amending various chapters of the Code of the City of Yonkers in relation to fees.

6. Any additional items that may properly come before this committee.

SOURCE: Mike Ramondelli | Deputy City Clerk | Yonkers City Hall – Room 102 | 40 South Broadway | Yonkers, NY 10701