ALBANY, NY — October 12, 2022 (Albany, NY) – NYS Parent Teacher Association and New York State United Teachers, released the following statement yesterday regarding the display of Pride symbols in our schools. The organizations here represent 2.6 million public school children, and hundreds of thousands of parents, families, and educators across NYS.

“Every student and staff member deserves a safe school environment where they can feel comfortable being who they are. Our schools must be places of belonging, acceptance and safety. Anything less is unacceptable. Removing symbols that promote a spirit of unity and celebrate unique identities is a step backward.

“Our focus is on strengthening the bonds that connect us so our students can learn, and our schools can be unifying centers of our communities. With ONE voice, our commitment is to support EVERY child’s right to achieve their full potential, regardless of race, ethnicity, zip code, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“We recognize that advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is an integral part of our work and our vision of making every child’s potential a reality.”

# # #