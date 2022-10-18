Please be Advised That the Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting has Been Scheduled for October 18, 2022 at 4:30PM and the Meeting Will Be Held in the City Council Chambers

eHezi Community, Governance, Health, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Medicine, People, Politics, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Full Agenda attached.

Community Services & Mental Health Committee

Shanae V. Williams

Yonkers City Council Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting

  1. Resolution–approving lease amendment and the sub-leasing of 127 North Broadway by the Police Athletic League to the S.I.C Film School. (No Fiscal Impact.)

Committee Member

Shanae Williams, Committee Chair, District 1

Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy

Corazon Pineda Isaac, District 2

Tasha Diaz, Majority Leader, District 3

Anthony Merante, District 6

# # #

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers

City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 |

Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029

# # #

DOC109.pdf