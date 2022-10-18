Please be Advised That the Community and Mental Health Services Committee Meeting has Been Scheduled for October 18, 2022 at 4:30PM and the Meeting Will Be Held in the City Council Chambers

Full Agenda attached.
Community Services & Mental Health Committee
Shanae V. Williams
- Resolution–approving lease amendment and the sub-leasing of 127 North Broadway by the Police Athletic League to the S.I.C Film School. (No Fiscal Impact.)
Committee Member
Shanae Williams, Committee Chair, District 1
Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy
Corazon Pineda Isaac, District 2
Tasha Diaz, Majority Leader, District 3
Anthony Merante, District 6
# # #
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk | City of Yonkers
City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 |
Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029
# # #