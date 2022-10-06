YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — OCTOBER 6, 2022 — The White House has today announced that President Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of the simple possession of marijuana. Senior government officials emphasized that there are currently no individuals presently incarcerated for the simple possession of marijuana.

President Biden has further beseeched the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to review how marijuana is classified under federal law.

Further stir, President Biden is urging all governors to pardon state offenses of simple marijuana possession. The president’s position is shy of outright legalization.

President Biden said, “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.”

The president also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop a procedure to issue certificates of pardon to eligible Americans who could face being denied future employment and even housing were the past infraction not expunged.

The president has asked United State Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to review and consider diminishing marijuana being classified from a Schedule 1 drug, to one defined less so. The president said, “This is the same schedule as for heroin and LSD, and even higher than the classification of fentanyl and methamphetamine – the drugs that are driving our overdose epidemic.”

The president’s directive does not diminish the limitations on trafficking, marketing and the underage sale of marijuana; he wants those constraints to remain.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. President Biden emphasized that it is “time that we right these wrongs”.