Public Notice: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. to be Held at Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

Public Notice

 

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

BOARD MEETING

will be held on

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022

at 10:30 a.m.

 

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

 

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yedcorp.com

 

Link to Agenda: 

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/YEDC-Draft-Agenda-10-4-2022.pdf 

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Meeting-Materials.pdf

