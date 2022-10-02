Public Notice: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting – Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. to be Held at Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

Public Notice
Yonkers Economic Development Corp.
BOARD MEETING
will be held on
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022
at 10:30 a.m.
Meeting will be held:
Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room
470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200
Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651
Visit: www.yedcorp.com
Link to Agenda:
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/YEDC-Draft-Agenda-10-4-2022.pdf
Link to Meeting Materials:
https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Meeting-Materials.pdf
# # #
