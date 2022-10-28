PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Economic Development Corp. BOARD MEETING Will Be Held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Tribune Community, Economic Development, Finance, Governance, History, Law, Legal Notice Archive, Legal Notices, Legislation, New York State, People, Westchester County, NY, YEDC, Yonkers, NY Leave a Comment

Public Notice

 

 

Yonkers Economic Development Corp.

BOARD MEETING

will be held on

Monday, October 31, 2022

at 11:00 a.m.

 

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

  

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yedcorp.com

 

Link to Agenda:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-10-2022-Agenda.pdf

 

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/YEDC-Draft-Meeting-Materials-10-31-2022.pdf

# # #

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com

 