Public Notice: Yonkers Industrial Development Agency Regular Board of Directors Meeting Will Be Held On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 A.M.

Public Notice

 

Yonkers Industrial Development Agency

 

Regular Board of Directors Meeting

will be held on 

Monday, October 31, 2022

at 10:00 a.m.

 

Meeting will be held:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701 

BOARD MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AT https://yonkersida.com/live-stream/

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Visit: www.yonkersida.com

Please visit: www.yonkersida.com for notice  

Link to Agenda:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/IDA-Draft-Agenda-10-2022-Copy.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials:

https://yonkersida.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/IDA-Draft-Meeting-Materials-10-31-2022.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 | www.yonkersida.com