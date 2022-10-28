PUBLIC NOTICE: Yonkers Larkin Garage Board Meeting – Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the IDA Office

YLG
Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.
Public Notice
Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc.
Regular Board of Directors Meeting
YONKERS, NY — October 28, 2022 — The Yonkers Larkin Garage Inc. has issued a public notice of its Regular Board of Directors Meeting to be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12Noon in the Yonkers IDA Office, 470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200, Yonkers, N.Y. 10701
For assistance please contact 914-509-8651.
Fiona Khan
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651
Fax: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.
yonkersida.com>
Administrative Assistant
Yonkers Industrial Development Agency
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200
Yonkers, NY 10701
Tel: 914-509-8651
Fax: 914-509-8650
www.yonkersida.com<http://www.
# # #
SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency |
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 – www.yonkersida.com<http://www.
yonkersida.com>.
470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 | Fax: 914-509-8650 – www.yonkersida.com<http://www.