Revised – Budget & Finance Committee Meeting October 25, 2022 at 5:00pm

YONKERS,NY — OCTOBER 20, 2022 — Please be advised that the Budget & Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, October 25, 2022 5:00PM. The Meeting will be held IN PERSON in the City Council Chambers, City Hall 4th Floor.

BUDGET & FINANCE COMMITTEE

City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy – Chair

Majority Leader – Tasha Diaz

Majority Whip – John Rubbo

Minority Leader – Mike Breen

Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac

Councilmember Shanae Williams

Councilmember Anthony Merante

SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk |City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 |Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029