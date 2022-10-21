Revised – Budget & Finance Committee Meeting October 25, 2022 at 5:00pm

YONKERS,NY — OCTOBER 20, 2022 — Please be advised that the Budget & Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, October 25, 2022 5:00PM. The Meeting will be held IN PERSON in the City Council Chambers, City Hall 4th Floor.
See attached agenda below…
BUDGET & FINANCE COMMITTEE
City Council President Lakisha Collins Bellamy – Chair
Majority Leader – Tasha Diaz
Majority Whip – John Rubbo
Minority Leader – Mike Breen
Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac
Councilmember Shanae Williams
Councilmember Anthony Merante
# # #
Budget Committee Agenda October 25, 2022.pdf
# # #
SOURCE: Nerissa D. Peña | Second Deputy City Clerk |City of Yonkers | City of Yonkers – City Hall | 40 So. Broadway, Rm 107 | Yonkers, NY 10701 |Office: (914) 377-6020 | Fax: (914)377-6029