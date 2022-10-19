On October 17, 2022, President Biden announced that millions of working and middle class borrowers can apply for student debt relief right NOW at studentaid.gov/debtrelief/apply.

It takes less than 5 minutes. You don’t need to log in with an ID or to upload any documents. It’s available on mobile and desktop, in English and Spanish.

The Department of Education tested the application website all weekend – and more than 8 million people have already applied. That’s 8 million people on their way to getting extra breathing room.

The Administration’s is providing up to $10,000 in federal student debt relief and up to $20,000 in relief if you received a Pell Grant. It will have a big impact on middle class people. 40 million people are eligible. 20 million people could have their federal student debt wiped out completely. Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 per year.

A post-high school education should be a ticket to the middle-class. But the cost of college has skyrocketed. Giving debt relief to borrowers as they start to repay their loans will give people the breathing room they need to be able to invest in buying homes and starting businesses.

Go to studentaid.gov and apply today! And please help us spread the word that student debt relief is here!

Application links:

FAQ: