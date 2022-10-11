PELHAM, NY — OCTOBER 11, 2022 — Co-chaired by Rosemary Maggiore, Nancy Mazzei, and KD Wilson, Studio Café features music with DJ Commish, catering from Spadaro’s in New Rochelle, Ultralight Beam exhibition viewing, and online auction. The event is happening in the Art Center’s tented courtyard, the galleries and inside of the large art studio. This celebration will have a throwback 1970’ s theme, come join the fun!

The festive fundraiser brings together art, drinks, food, dancing, and is the fall house party at the Art Center. Host committee members include: Danielle Devito, Joanne Pacia Ferrara, Lisa Koonce, Paula McKeever, Julia Fuller Nakayama, and Susan Saas. Light up the night at this festive funk-filled night.

All proceeds from the event directly support Pelham Art Center operations, scholarships, outreach, and public programs. Support in the form of ticket sales, sponsorships, auction donations, and raffle purchases directly help Pelham Art Center’s ongoing mission of bringing art access to Pelham and surrounding communities.

VIP and General Admission tickets are available now at $125 GA/$175 VIP.

Visit StudioCafe22.Givesmart.com to purchase tickets and join the auction.

The evening begins with a VIP first-view hour at 6:00pm where guests will enjoy a pre-party set by DJ Commish, signature cocktails, and special first access to art collecting opportunities. VIP guests will also get first access to auction items including original artwork and unique experiences. General admission begins at 7:00pm.

This year’s Studio Café auction will feature highlights including a custom portrait by JC English, artwork by members of the Pelham Art Center Artist Club including Thomas Acevedo and Janice DeMarino, a headshot session with photographer Liz Farrell, and more amazing experiences and items. A series of 1×1’ artworks are for sale during the fundraiser, and will include works by Anna Novakov, Maizianne, Barry Mason, Sean Flanagan, Nancy Nikkal, Alvin Clayton, and more!

If you are interested in donating an item or experience to the auction, or sponsoring this event, please contact charlotte@pelhamartcenter.org.

STUDIO CAFÉ 2022 IS SPONOSORED BY:

Bischof & Bischof LLP, the Gallo Family, Pencil Projects Architecture Studio, Compass,

Meridian Risk Management & Meridian Realty Consultants, D. Ragno Landscaping,

Pacia Family Dental, Paula Wood & Josh Wallach

