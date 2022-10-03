“The Constitution Today” with WMU-Cooley Law Profs. Brendan T. Beery and Jeff Swartz Open Their Weekly Blog Talk Radio Broadcast with “What They Really Think – Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 10am-12Noon ET

Hezi Aris Florida, History, Law, National, People, Political Analysis, Politics, Radio Leave a Comment

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Legal Analyst, Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Professor, former Miami-Dade County Judge Jeffrey Swartz, and Criminal Law Professor Jeffrey D. Swartz.

Professor Brendan T. Beery

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast –  http://tobtr.com/s/12150995

TAMPA, FL — October 4, 2022 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the Tuesday morning podcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. From 10-11am ET

Leave a Reply

This comment will be displayed anonymously. Your name and email address will not be published.

Comments that are off topic will be removed. If you want a topic to be covered, email me at: ehezi@hush.com

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.