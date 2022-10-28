U.S. Chamber Endorses George Logan for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce yesterday announced its endorsement of George Logan to represent Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“As a state senator, engineer and business leader, George Logan knows what his fellow constituents need when it comes to pro-growth policy solutions from Congress,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Eastern Region Vice President, Stephen McAllister. “As a member of the Board of the Directors for the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Senator Logan is deeply connected to his local business community and will bring that knowledge and his leadership skills to Congress. We are proud to endorse him in his campaign to serve Connecticut’s Fifth Congressional District.”

“I’m honored to accept the endorsement of the United States Chamber of Commerce,” said Logan. “As a small business owner and former state senator, I know how important it is to pass legislation that helps businesses create jobs and grow our economy. At a time when our economy is shrinking and small businesses are struggling, we need stronger voices in Congress who understand that growth and opportunity start on Main Street, not Capitol Hill. I look forward to being a voice for all the businesses in my district and ushering in a fresh approach in Washington.”

###