BEDFORD, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 3, 20202 — Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County…

Maybe I should clean our couch more often…I found over two dollars in change the other day, I rushed over to the matching chair, but had no luck, so after checking all the other pieces of furniture in our house, I wrote this week’s “Counting my nickels” edition of “News & Notes.”

It’s time to me to find my sneakers and lace them up for Team Jeffers, also known as the Well Diggers named after my Dad’s favorite joke as we will be walking at the Putnam County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on Sunday, October 23rd at the Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park. For more information on all the Walks and services in the Hudson Valley, check out their website www.alz.org/hudsonvalley

The Bedford Hills Free Library is inviting pre-schoolers and their families to come by the library on Saturday, October 8th at 11 a.m. as Flor Bromley presents stories, music, movement, and puppetry, in both English and Spanish. An entertaining and popular program to engage young families.

My toes are tapping already…the Bedford Music Festival and Taste of Bedford will be held October 15th, 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. at John Jay Homestead. The Grammy-nominated Spin Doctors headline the Festival and four local bands including Puppets for Hire, The Four 26, Willin’, and the Cosmos Sunshine Trio will take the stage starting at 3:45 p.m. Entry to the Festival is free to all, there will be $20/car parking fee on the John Jay Homestead lot.

After all that eating and dancing, I will want to swing by the Health & Wellness Fest on October 22nd sponsored by the Town of Bedford. This fun filled event will be held at the Fox Lane High School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hope to see you there.

This sounds like a ton of fun…come party with the Danbury Hat Tricks on Wednesday, October 12 from 7-9 p.m. in the fabulous Axe Tricks lounge at Danbury Arena. Meet the team and get ready for the season opener Friday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. as they take on the Delaware Thunder.

Here’s a shout out to Viy and Alex at the Gents of Bedford Barber Shop, Viy even makes my few hairs look pretty good…

Our sports radio show “The Clubhouse” has found a brand-new home, airing on October 12th from The Hub at the Hotel MTK in Mount Kisco, come join the gang from 7 to 8 p.m. our guests that night will be Joe Eagan from Forged Iron Golf in Mount Kisco and physical therapist Lize Lubbe, so you can learn to play golf and not get hurt doing it.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month a time to raise awareness about the importance of detecting breast cancer early. Make a difference, spread the word about mammograms, and encourage communities, organizations, families, and individuals to get involved.

Here’s to a safe and fun Halloween, working on my costume already…