Westchester On The Level Radio Broadcast – Monday, October 24, 2022 with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher John Bailey, Damon Jones, Black Westchester Magazine Publisher, Ron Matten, Yonkers Republican Politician, and Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris on Westchester On the Level – From 10am-12Noon ET

MOUNT VERNON, NY, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — Oct 24, 2022 — Monday’s Westchester On the Level radio broadcast opens with White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor John Bailey from 10-10:30am ET

Black Westchester Magazine Publisher Damon Jones follows in discussion over Westchester County’s focus on outlawing the sale of menthol cigarettes which is likely to grow the number of bootleg products that would be sold despite the lack of having paid New York State and local taxes while encouraging purchases from outside Westchester County and thereby extinguishing local demand and undermine local businesses. Listen from 10:30-11am ET.

Ron Matten, Republican Politician from Yonkers presents a recap of those candidates vying for elected office locally. From 11-11:30am ET

Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor will focus on hyperlocal/international concerns with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.