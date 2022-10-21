Westchester On the Level with NYS Assemblymember Nader Sayegh Esq. (AD-90-Yonkers NY) and Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – Friday, October 21, 2022 -10am-12Noon

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – October 21, 2022 — The Friday Westchester On the Level broadcast is heard “live” or “on demand” by using the specific hyperlink attached. It is specific to the Friday, October 21st broadcast. http://tobtr.com/s/12158721

Those listened who wish to ask a question or make a statement are welcome when corning inquiries and/or statements specific to the subjects covered in today’s broadcast.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201. All callers will be asked to share their first name.

This Friday’s broadcast broadcast is a discussion conducted with NYS Assembly District 90 member Nader Sayegh. As seeming incongruous as it may seem, many people are unaware of the people they may elect to office. Some follow the political party choice, others may focus on different attributes that define the candidate. Today we explore the responsibilities of office with NYS Assmeblyman Nader Sayegh, how he infuses his background as an educator, lawyer, family man, business man, and all around erudite man. We explore yhat he has accomplished, how it has informed him, and how he has promoted an agenda of service to the community and city he serves. How he has championed funding that benefits Yonkers and like communities throughout the state, and so much more that impacts the daily lives of people in the state. We learn how he has learned to walk the walk, talk the talk, but most importantly, we learn what he has delivered and whether he can share other ideas without breaching his concepts and integrity. From 10-11am,

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris focuses on hyperlocal, city, county, state, national and international concerns with commensurate analysis thereafter. From 11am-12Noon.