Yom Kippur Message from Mayor Mike Spano

Dear Friend,

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 4, 2022 — At sundown, members of the Jewish faith can take a moment in time to reflect and adjust.

Yom Kippur sends a comprehensive message, including acceptance, repentance, and introspection.

It is an opportunity to create new beginnings, and to leave past faults behind.

This Yom Kippur, as we reflect upon our expectations of ourselves, let us commit to fulfilling the promise of our values and work to strengthen our family, our community, and our City of Yonkers.

On behalf of The City of Yonkers, I wish you a blessed Yom Kippur and an easy fast.

MIKE SPANO

Mayor