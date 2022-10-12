YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY —October12, 2022 — Yesterday, October 11, 2022, the Yonkers City Council held a Budget & Finance Committee meeting, a Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee meeting, and a Rules Committee meeting. All items on the agendas appear below, as well as the decisions taken by the City Council in regard to these items.

Budget & Finance Committee Meeting

1.Resolution – approving an Agreement between the City of Yonkers Board of Education/Yonkers Public Schools and Local 456, International Brotherhood of Teamsters. – Moved to City Council Stated meeting agenda of October 11, 2022

Municipal Operations & Public Safety Committee Meeting

1.A Local Law amending Section 56-61 of Article VII of the Charter of the City of Yonkers entitled “Notice to Demolish; Permit” – Moved to Rules Committee agenda of October 18, 2022

2.A General Ordinance amending Chapter 91 of the Code of the City of Yonkers also known as “Garbage and Refuse” in regard to garbage receptacles – discussed jointly with Environmental Policy & Protection Committee – Kept in Committee for further discussion

3.General Ordinance amending Chapter 43 of the Code of the City of Yonkers entitled “Zoning” with regard to Outdoor Dining – Kept in Committee for further discussion

4.General Ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Yonkers City Code in regard to the fees imposed for Civil Service Examinations. – Moved to Rules Committee agenda of October 18, 2022

Stated City Council Meeting Agenda

1. Special Ordinance – authorizing the Municipal Youth Bureau Funding Grant from the Westchester County Youth Bureau in the amount of $100,000 and amending the City of Yonkers Grant Budget for Fiscal Year 2022/23. (Adopted 7-0)

2. Special Ordinance – authorizing acceptance of a grant issued by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs & Services (WCDSPS) in the amount of $39,936 and amending the City of Yonkers Grant Budget for Fiscal Year 2023. (Adopted 7-0)

3. Resolution – approving an Inter-Municipal Agreement by and between the City of Yonkers and the County of Westchester to accept Grant Funding for the Youth Bureau. (Adopted 7-0)

4. Resolution – approving an Inter-Municipal Agreement by and between the City of Yonkers and the County of Westchester to accept American Rescue Plan Act SSC6 Grant Funds for Title III-B Transportation Services Contract, PY 2021-24 Grant Funding. (Adopted 7-0)

5. Resolution – approving one (1) Inter-Municipal Agreement by and between the City of Yonkers and the County of Westchester to accept CSE Case Management Service PY 2022-23 Grant Funding. (Adopted 7-0)

6. Resolution – approving an Inter-Municipal Agreement by and between the City of Yonkers and the County of Westchester to accept Funding for the National Night Out Program. (Adopted 7-0)

7.Resolution – approving an Agreement between the City of Yonkers Board of Education/Yonkers Public Schools and Local 456, International Brotherhood of Teamsters. (Adopted 7-0)

8.Resolution – advice and consent to the appointment of Alfred C. Vasso, Jr. to the Zoning Board of Appeals. (Adopted 7-0)

9.Resolution – advice and consent to the appointment of Yecenia D. Tovar to the Planning Board. (Adopted 7-0)

10. Resolution of the City of Yonkers Council of Yonkers declaring the month of October 2022 “Disability Employment Awareness Month” in the City of Yonkers (Adopted 7-0)

11. Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers declaring the month of October 2022 “LGBTQ+ History Month” in the City of Yonkers (Adopted 7-0)

12. Resolution of the City Council of Yonkers declaring the month of October “Italian American Heritage Month” (Adopted 7-0)

13. Resolution- Commissioner of Deeds (Adopted 7-0)