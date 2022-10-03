Yonkers Man Indicted for Violent Shooting That Injured Three in Yonkers

WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – October 3, 2022 — Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Jaquan Henderson, 23, was indicted on charges connected with a July 2022 shooting that injured three in Yonkers. The defendant is being held without bail.

The defendant was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for three counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, three counts of Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, all violent felonies. The defendant was arraigned in Westchester County Court on October 3, 2022.

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., the defendant allegedly shot three people after firing approximately 11 gunshots at a group of individuals on School Street in Yonkers. The victims were transported to area hospitals, where they each underwent emergency treatment.

The defendant was apprehended in Lithonia, Georgia, on August 3, 2022, by the FBI’s Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force, following a collaborative investigation between the Yonkers Police Department, the District Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety assisted the Yonkers Police Department with the arrest.

The case is before Judge George Fufidio in Westchester County Court, and is being prosecuted by the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau of the Trials and Investigations Division.

The charges against the defendant are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: Anna Young | Public Information Officer | Westchester County District Attorney’s Office