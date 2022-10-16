Yonkers Police Charge Yonkers Resident Samuel M. Areizaga In Dispute That Culminated in a Stabbing

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 16, 2022 — On Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Upon and subsequent to arrival officers located the 63-year-old male victim, a Yonkers resident, with a minor laceration to his forearm; the suspect, a 55-year-old male homeless individual, was identified and apprehended by patrol officers. Both victim and suspect are apparently known to each other and the incident appears to have been a personal dispute in nature that escalated to physical violence when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife. The victim was treated at a local area hospital; police recovered the knife at the scene.

The suspect, identified as Samuel M. AREIZAGA, was arrested and booked on one count of Assault 2, a Class D Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. Of note, this is AREIZAGA’s 65th arrest, with 60 convictions. He also has 6 open bench and arrest warrants, with a record of 19 failure to appear counts.

# # #

SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701.