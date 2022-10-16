Yonkers Police Charge Yonkers Resident Samuel M. Areizaga In Dispute That Culminated in a Stabbing

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — October 16, 2022 — On Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Upon and subsequent to arrival officers located the 63-year-old male victim, a Yonkers resident, with a minor laceration to his forearm; the suspect, a 55-year-old male homeless individual, was identified and apprehended by patrol officers. Both victim and suspect are apparently known to each other and the incident appears to have been a personal dispute in nature that escalated to physical violence when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife. The victim was treated at a local area hospital; police recovered the knife at the scene.
The suspect, identified as Samuel M. AREIZAGA, was arrested and booked on one count of Assault 2, a Class D Violent Felony in the New York State Penal Law. Of note, this is AREIZAGA’s 65th arrest, with 60 convictions. He also has 6 open bench and arrest warrants, with a record of 19 failure to appear counts.
# # #
SOURCE: Yonkers Police Department | 104 South Broadway, Yonkers NY 10701.
That’s Luis Ariezagas dad. Not surprising.
It’s hilarious that Yonkers was voted 6th safest city, who did Spano pay for this bull.
We need to lock up all the homeless. In my day we called them bums.
Nice guy must work for the city .