Yonkers Police Department Inspecting Local Smoke Shop Businesses for Legal Compliance

More ILLEGAL Smoke Shops Shut Down and Unlicensed Marijuana and THC Products Confiscated by YPD!

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY — 21, 2022 — Members of the #YonkersPD 2nd Precinct and 4th Precinct have been busy with the The City of Yonkers smoke shop task force (YFD, DHB, and Code Enforcement) inspecting local businesses for compliance. Inspections have taken place all over the City, including:

Ashburton Avenue

Bronx River Road

Central Park Avenue

Kimball Avenue

Lake Avenue

McLean Avenue

Palisade Avenue

Odell Avenue

Yonkers Avenue

186 Ashburton Avenue has been SHUT DOWN pending compliance

850 Bronx River Road has been SHUT DOWN pending compliance

15 Palisade Avenue has been SHUT DOWN pending compliance

Our goal is not to hurt small businesses and building owners; however, we will not allow unlawful premises to impact the quality-of-life of our communities. The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department will continue to ensure that all establishments are operating within the confines of the law.