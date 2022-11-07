7 Things You Need to Plan a Bachelorette Party

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY — November 1, 2022 — You’re the maid of honor or the trusted companion to a bride-to-be, and you’re in charge of planning a bachelorette party. Sounds fun – the only problem, of course, is that you have no idea what you need to plan that bachelorette party so it’s a surefire success!

If you’re not sure where to start, read on; we’ll break down seven things you absolutely must have to plan and carry out a fun bachelorette party from start to finish.

1. A Fun Destination

For starters, you need to plan where the bachelorette party will be held. No bachelorette party should take place at a basic restaurant, after all – you only get married once! With that in mind, you should plan a fun destination to take all your girls to. Common bachelorette party spots include:

● Las Vegas, if you really want to go wild

● A local bar that offers catering and a private area

● A beach resort (a local beach can be a smart way to save money)

● Someone’s house, if they have enough space

If you’re having the bachelorette party at yours or someone else’s house, feel free to get decorating! You can put up signs, streamers, fancy lights, and bowls of punch alongside everyone’s favorite sweet treats. You don’t have to go somewhere special for a bachelorette party if you take the time to decorate your home to perfection.

Just be sure to set the mood lighting perfectly. For example, you can put on a laser light show in your dining room or living room with a laser fixture like the Star Shower Ultra 9. Star Shower Ultra 9 reviews show that it’s a great choice for decorating an indoor party arena or your backyard to make your friend’s bachelorette party unforgettable, even if you don’t go to a vacation destination!

2. The Bride’s Preferences

Don’t forget to take the bride’s preferences into account when planning a bachelorette party. After all, it’s supposed to be her night, so you should pick her brain and get her opinions on things like:

● The kind of food you’ll serve

● The theme for the clothes you’ll all wear (see more below)

● Where she wants to go or if she has any special requests

● What she wants to do

● Etc.

As the planner of a bachelorette party, it’s your responsibility to make sure that the bride-to-be has a great time. The best and easiest way to do that is to simply ask her what she has in mind!

3. Party Supplies

No matter what you and the bride come up with, odds are you’ll need to purchase some party supplies. Purchasing supplies ahead of time will help you tackle inevitable problems that happen on the big night, plus ensure that every woman in your party has what she needs to participate and feel included.

Just what party supplies should you grab? That depends on where your bachelorette party will be. Booked a fun hotel for you and your girls? Double-check that the hotel has a pool where you can sunbathe and swim around with margaritas in hand (just don’t forget to tell everyone to bring swim gear, and maybe some pool floats from FUNBOY, for extra bachelorette party madness).

Other good party supplies include:

● Wine or champagne

● Party hats and streamers

● Cakes, cookies, and all kinds of sweets

And so on – you get the picture!

4. A Curated Guest List

While inviting tons of girlfriends can be fun, it may not be the best idea to invite everyone from the office. Take some time to go through your bachelorette party guest list and curate it for maximum enjoyment.

For example, do you really need to invite the bride’s distant cousin from three states over to a bachelorette party, especially when it isn’t certain that said cousin will come to the wedding? Probably not. It’s tempting to just invite everyone, but a curated guest list will result in a more controllable, fun bachelorette adventure.

5. Reservations (+ VIP Experiences)

Depending on where you choose to host the bachelorette party, ask if they have any reservations or VIP experiences available.

Say that you plan to host your bachelorette party in Las Vegas. If you stay at the Paris Hotel, you can probably snag a VIP experience where your entire party ascends to the American Eiffel Tower for champagne and snacks. Researching VIP experiences ahead of time will let you surprise the bride-to-be.

6. Themed Outfits

No bachelorette party is complete without themed outfits for you and the rest of the girls!

Fortunately, you don’t need to go all out on themed outfits if you don’t want to. Wearing the same T-shirts, or even wearing dresses of similar colors, is enough for a bachelorette party. However, you might want to go a little more dramatic with themed outfits, such as:

● Cowboy themed dresses

● Club dresses in the same colors

● Sailor outfits

● You get the idea!

Heading to a rave to get wild and forget half the night? Be sure to recommend rave clothing like T-shirts, ripped jeans and shorts, and other articles in the outfit list you give the girls. Bottom line: make sure the clothing is themed, and your bachelorette party will be a much more memorable experience.

7. After-Party Salves and Hangover Cures

As your bachelorette party winds down, you’ll need to plan for the inevitable recovery period the morning after the madness. So it’s a good idea to pack a bag full of after-party salves, creams, and popular hangover cures like aspirin and bottles of water.

Hempvana pain relief cream is also a great choice in case someone takes a tumble the night before and wakes up with a bruised knee or elbow. Put all of your after-party care supplies in a bag and stash it in your hotel room the night before you and your gals head out for a fun experience.

In the morning, the bride and the other girls along with you on this adventure will thank you! There’s no better way to be a rock star bachelorette party planner than to be the miracle witch with the healing creams and lotions on-hand!