A Beginner’s Guide to Cannabis

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 1, 2022 — Lately, there’s been a shift happening in the social fabric of our country. What was once something taboo and often looked down upon has recently seen an uptick in respectability throughout the country. This is because more and more states have decided to legalize marijuana for recreational use. And frankly, it’s about time!

For too long, cannabis users have been persecuted for their choice of relaxant, while other more destructive substances have been allowed to roam free on the streets. For decades people had to live in fear of having their entire lives upended because of a negligible amount of marijuana. Back then, if cannabis was found in you. You were subject to a heavy fine or at worst a significant amount of jail time.

Thankfully, we don’t live in such dogmatic times anymore. Now instead we can just pop over to the local san diego dispensary, and pick up some cannabis on the way to a party! The cultural zeitgeist surrounding marijuana has shifted that significantly! And to go along with this newfound perspective on cannabis, more and more people have proved curious about adopting it into their own lives. If this sounds like you, then you’re in luck! Because I have created this excellent first-time guide to trying marijuana.

We’ll go over all the ways you can have a great time while evading some classic potholes that some have been known to fall into. So without further adieu let’s dive into the wacky wonderful world of weed!

First Things First

To begin, let’s start with the basics. There are two primary ways to ingest cannabis. You can either inhale it through smoke or vapor. Or you can eat it via what’s called an edible. If this is your first time trying marijuana then I seriously suggest you go with the inhalation method. This is for several reasons. Primarily, the fact that smoking cannabis allows you to regulate how much THC you’re introducing to your bloodstream. In my own anecdotal experience, I’ve seen people take a single puff of a joint, and have been completely fine for the rest of the night. Conversely, if you take an edible, you have no idea how much that dosage will affect you until it’s fully metabolized through your digestive system. And at that point you’re locked in all of the THC is flushed from your system. Simply put, with an edible if you’ve taken too much. Then you may be in for a pretty bumpy ride. However, if you consume cannabis through a joint, or a vape. Then you can decide hit to hit if you feel well enough to imbibe again. This causes a smoother, more relaxing high that you get to decide the limits of!

Creating A Vibe

Now that we’ve gotten the severe part of this article out of the way, let’s talk about some fun stuff! Namely, how you can tailor your first cannabis experience to your tastes. So you may ask, how do we do that? Easy! First, go to the grocery store. Pick up all of your favorite snacks. The things you’ve heard about marijuana and food are true, and when you’re hanging out in your high. The last thing you’ll want is to go rummaging through the pantry only to find it empty. Take a moment to stock up! Now that we have snacks let’s fill out the other areas of our vibe. I love a couple of candles for mood lighting. They create a pleasant atmosphere and make the room feel nice and cozy. Alternatively, some people like to create experiences for their olfactory senses with the use of incense. Whatever way you want to create a mood. Making one for something as special as your first time using cannabis is a great move!

For too long people have felt wrongly persecuted for their enjoyment of marijuana. Too many people have had entire chunks of their lives taken away from them just because of a hobby that they enjoy. Now that we’re on the other side of such abhorrent legislation, I feel safe in saying that that is wrong. People should be free to experience and experiment with something as long as it doesn’t infringe on anybody else. So in that respect, please take my advice. Try cannabis! Have fun! See what new perspectives it can offer you, and challenge yourself to meet those perspectives head-on! People all over the globe have started to open themselves up to the possibilities afforded by marijuana. Not only do some people use it to relax, but others have reported low-level medicinal benefits as well. Not only that, others often say that they experience a more restful night’s sleep as well. With all of these amazing benefits, it’s easy to see why cannabis has been on the tip of everyone’s tongues lately!

