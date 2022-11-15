PELHAM, NY — November 15, 2022 — Maria Mercado’s warmth and enthusiasm for her restaurant Café Latino is infectious. You can’t help feeling excited and happy about the presence of this new, delicious addition to Pelham. I recently had the chance to visit Café Latino and sample her inventive cuisine, a fusion of Dominican, Spanish and Mexican offerings.

The restaurant is small but Maria prefers to call it cozy – and that it is. It is also friendly, something that I felt the moment I sat at the pretty outdoor table and was joined by Mira of Mira’s Salon and Frank of Successful Vision, two of Maria’s neighboring businesses. I felt particularly lucky as now I not only had the chance to become acquainted with Maria’s restaurant but with Mira’s glamorous hair salon and Frank’s premiere eyewear boutique.

Maria and her husband Jose have been in the restaurant business for over twenty years. Now, since we have all received our vaccine shots and put away our masks, Maria explains that she felt it was a good time to open a restaurant in what she calls a “very cute town – Pelham.”

Starting with breakfast, there’s a tempting egg, cheese, rice and beans burrito topped with salsa and a choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Feeling a bit more adventurous, one might try the mashed green plantains, fried salami, fried cheese and pickled red onions. Yes! – a truly high-energy way to start your day. There are tasty tacos with chicken, steak, pork, shrimp and even sweet potato; also beguiling plates consisting of grilled vegetables, toasted Cuban sandwiches and vegetarian fare.

My Café Latino experience, dining with Maria, Mira and Frank, turned out to be not just a delicious lunch but a warm, inviting expression of what our lovely town of Pelham is all about! Do visit Café Latino soon. I can guarantee a cheerful, positive dining experience – and you might just meet Christian, Mira’s son while there – a tall, dark and very handsome bonus, to be sure!

Café Latino 108 Fifth Avenue www.cafelatinony.com 914.740.7888