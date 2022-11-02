Concert, Requiem, Mozart and Choral Fantasy, Beethoven

His Excellency, The Reverend Gerardo Colacicco, Auxiliary Bishop of New York, opened the first annual concert music series at Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry, NY by blessing their newly acquired Steinway D Model Concert Grand Piano that was dedicated on September 29, 2021. The piano was made possible by a bequest of a parishioner who recently passed away and requested that her gift be used to enhance the music program at the church.
Dr. Sádor Szabó, Director of Music, Principal Organist and Choirmaster for the parish, performed a collection of classical works opening with Prelude in C Sharp Minor, Op. 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff and concluding with Rhapsody in Blue by George Gershwin.
Bishop Colacicco was so moved by Dr. Szabó’s performance that at the conclusion of the program, Bishop Colacicco asked him to come forward so that he could bless the marvelous gifts of his hands.
Fr. Chris Monturo, pastor, said, “We believe music should be accessible to all. To that end, we are proud to offer concerts of the highest caliber, free of charge, to Dobbs Ferry and our surrounding communities.”
The remaining concert schedule is:
• Requiem, Fauré, November 14th at 3pm
• The Service of Lesson and Carols, December 17th at 7pm
• Chamber Concert, February 13th, at 3pm
• Choral Festival, Hymn Sing, March 20th, at 3pm

DOBBS FERRY, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 2, 2022 — On Sunday, November 06, at 3:00pm, the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Pompeii parish will present an exciting concert of the final major choral masterworks composed by Mozart and Beethoven, performed by professional choir, soloists, and orchestra from the tri state area. Piano soloist and conductor will be Dr. Sándor Szabó, newly purchased Steinway, D Model. Dr. Szabó has performed and conducted in major concert halls and cathedrals in Europe, Asia and North America. Dr. Szabo is the music director of music, The concert is free and all are welcome.

The Choral Fantasy by Beethoven is noted as a forerunner to the later Ninth Symphony. The Ode To Joy is a clear descendent of the principal theme of the Choral Fantasy and radiates a similar optimism about the human condition, a most engaging, vibrant, and moving work. Structured as a piano concerto, the chorus enters in the final quarter with an exuberant tribute to the harmony of life, the power of music, and the gift of art.

The Requiem of Mozart is one of the most famous musical compositions ever written. Its fame comes not only from the music itself, but also from the story of its composition. Fans of the Oscar-winning 1984 film Amadeus will remember the scene in which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, on his deathbed, dictates unfinished parts of the Requiem to his rival Salieri.

The Sacred Heart Church is located on 417 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry NY.

For more information, please call 914-337-6776

