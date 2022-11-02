Concert, Requiem, Mozart and Choral Fantasy, Beethoven

DOBBS FERRY, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 2, 2022 — On Sunday, November 06, at 3:00pm, the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Pompeii parish will present an exciting concert of the final major choral masterworks composed by Mozart and Beethoven, performed by professional choir, soloists, and orchestra from the tri state area. Piano soloist and conductor will be Dr. Sándor Szabó, newly purchased Steinway, D Model. Dr. Szabó has performed and conducted in major concert halls and cathedrals in Europe, Asia and North America. Dr. Szabo is the music director of music, The concert is free and all are welcome.

The Choral Fantasy by Beethoven is noted as a forerunner to the later Ninth Symphony. The Ode To Joy is a clear descendent of the principal theme of the Choral Fantasy and radiates a similar optimism about the human condition, a most engaging, vibrant, and moving work. Structured as a piano concerto, the chorus enters in the final quarter with an exuberant tribute to the harmony of life, the power of music, and the gift of art.

The Requiem of Mozart is one of the most famous musical compositions ever written. Its fame comes not only from the music itself, but also from the story of its composition. Fans of the Oscar-winning 1984 film Amadeus will remember the scene in which Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, on his deathbed, dictates unfinished parts of the Requiem to his rival Salieri.

The Sacred Heart Church is located on 417 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry NY.

For more information, please call 914-337-6776