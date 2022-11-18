Click onto video … IMG_0714. YONKERS, NY— November 18, 2022 —

#AndreaVazquez, a Yonkers Public School Assistant Principal, seen standing, is Freddy Vazquez’s wife, whereas the woman held onto the ground is Freddy Vazquez’s uncle’s wife. The woman manhandled by #AlfredoVazquez (a/k/a #FreddyVazquez) against her will is held prone to the ground. She is seen and heard screaming in terror, “He is going to kill me!” This while Freddy Vazquez is heard demanding that Andrea Vazquez, “Get the gun; get the gun.”

The incident depicted in the video clip is said to have taken place at 105 Lockwood Avenue, the address of the daycare center owned by Alfredo Vazquez and his wife, Andrea Vasquez.

The #LittleProdigiesDaycare, located at 105 Lockwood Avenue in Yonkers is owned by #AlfredoVazquez (aka #FreddyVazquez) and his wife. The Yonkers Public School District formally engages and promotes parents send their children to attend #LittleProdigiesDaycare. At issue is whether the #YonkersBoardofEducationBoardofTrustees reviewed and endorsed the daycare center so that it may be promoted as an after school facility to parents and guardians of Yonkers Public Schools District attendees. Did YPS #SuperintendentEdwinQuezada endorse such guidance? Has #YonkersBoardofEducationTrusteePresidentRev.SteveLopez authorize and authenticate such guidance.

Have the Yonkers Board of Education Board of Trustees concluded that the #LittleProdigiesDaycare is a safe environment for YPS students? Especially since reports have been lodged with the #NewYorkStateOfficeofChildrenAndFamilyServices who maintain the #NewYorkStatewideCentralRegister (NYSCR), which is known as the “Hotline”) designated for reports made pursuant to #NewYorkStateSocialServicesLaw.

Has there been a follow-up by The Statewide Central Register #SCR which is the body that receives and logs telephone calls alleging child abuse or maltreatment within New York State? SCR staff are demanded to relay information about such alleged calls to #WestchesterCountyChildProtectiveServices for investigation and is further demanded to monitor if their prompt response has been made. SCR is also required to identify whether there are prior child endangerment reports.

At issue is whether #BackgroundChecks have been conducted and completed by the #YonkersPublicSchoolsDistrict, reviewed by the #YonkersBoardofEducationBoardofTrustees, and publicly divulged. Recognizing the seemingly unhinged and threatening demeanor of Freddy Vazquez in the video clip herein, was Mr. Vazquez’s mental stability validated as balanced or has his emotional instability been overlooked or worse still, covered up? Can the conduct recognized in the video clip by Freddy Vasquez herein validate the continued use of #LittleProdigiesDaycare?

Has Yonkers Police Commissioner #ChrisSapienza been made privy to Freddy Vazquez’s past conduct? If not, why not? What about #WestchesterCountyDistrictAttorneyMiriamE.Rocah, #WestchesterCountyExecutiveGeorgeLatimer, and #YonkersMayorMikeSpano? If not, perhaps this telling will guide an introspective of past conduct and a methodology for corrective standards, behavior, and conduct by all entrusted with oversight and compliance.