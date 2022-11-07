George Bochetto, Esq., Filed Civil Suit in the Westchester Supreme Court with Respect to the Wrongful Death of 17-Year-Old EF Academy of Thornwood Private Board School Student Claudio Mandia

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – November 7, 2022 — George Bochetto, Esq. announced on November 1, 2022, the filing of a civil action, in the Westchester County Supreme Court, naming the EF Academy of Thornwood, NY as the result of the wrongful death of Claudio Mandia, a 17 year old Italian citizen who was attending the boarding school. Claudio was 17 years old when he committed suicide after being forced into solitary confinement against his will for nearly four days after being accused of cheating on a math assignment. “I was appalled upon learning of the circumstances leading up to this horrific and unnecessary tragedy. I am equally horrified at the lack of oversight of private boarding schools in New York State by its Department of Education,” Mr. Bochetto said.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Estate of Claudio Mandia, will raise awareness of the horrific conditions and suffering Claudio was subjected to in his final days and moments of life by the boarding school that represented to him and his mother and father that he would be in safe hands while attending EF Academy.

Both his parents, Mauro Mandia his father, and Elisabetta Benesatto, his mother, who

are with me today, begged EF Academy and the other named defendants by e-mail, telephone, and video conference, to remove Claudio from solitary confinement and to stop treating him like a criminal to no avail. Not withstanding the entreaties of his parents, as well as highly visible ligature marks and /or periligature injuries (clear indications of an attempted suicide) on Claudio’s neck, EF Academy continued to keep him in solitary confinement without the necessary intervention, counseling, guidance, medical care mental health care and supervision.

Mr. Bochetto concluded by saying “I will fight for sweeping changes to NY law and will assist the family in holding EF Academy fully responsible on all levels for its inhumane treatment of this 17 year old student in its care.”

###