Get Out the Vote Rally Tribune 4:13pm • November 3, 2022 Bedford, NY, Bronxville, Campaign Trail, Community, Dutchess County NY, Greenburgh, NY, Hastings-on-Hudson, History, Larchmont, NY / Mamaroneck, NY, Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle, NY, New York State, Ossining, Ossining, NY, Peekskill,NY, People, Politics, Port Chester, NY, Rockland County NY, Westchester County, NY, White Plains, NY, Yonkers, NY, Yorktown, NY Leave a Comment Get Out the Vote Rally Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneGet Out the Vote Rally11.03.2022