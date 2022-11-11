Governors Hochul and Pierluisi and Congressman Torres Announce New York Office of Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration

New York City Office Will Help Puerto Ricans Obtain Vital Records Needed To Access Government Benefits and Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY – November 11, 2022 — New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, and Congressman Ritchie Torres today announced the opening of a New York Office of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, which will help Puerto Ricans living in New York and surrounding states more easily obtain birth certificates, marriage licenses, and other vital records needed to access basic government benefits and services. Until now, Puerto Ricans living in New York had no way to obtain these records locally and were required to travel to Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration offices in Washington D.C., Orlando, Florida, or in Puerto Rico to retrieve them.

“As home to one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans in the U.S., New York is taking steps to ensure that everyone in our state can access vital programs, services, and benefits,” Governor Hochul said. “This brand-new office will help to ease the burden of locating important records and documents for Puerto Ricans in and around New York, and I thank Governor Pierluisi and Congressman Torres for their partnership in bringing this resource to our state.”

“This agreement is another way to continue to strengthen the bonds we have with our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters who live in New York, similarly as we do in Florida,” Governor Pierluisi said. “Thus, we continue to enhance potential opportunities for social and commercial exchange between our two jurisdictions and promoting the socioeconomic development of Puerto Ricans here and there. I want to thank the newly reelected Governor of New York, the honorable Kathy Hochul and also reelected Congressman Ritchie Torres, representing the 15th District of New York. Both great friends of Puerto Rico.”

“Today we are excited to announce the reopening of the Puerto Rican services Office in the Bronx. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul and Governor Pierluisi to serve the Puerto Rican community in New York City,” Congressman Ritchie Torres said. “Outside of the island, New York State has the highest population of Puerto Ricans in the United States. The presence of this office not only allows for Puerto Rican residents to access important documentation but also creates a space to build relationships between the Puerto Rican diaspora in NYC and current residents of Puerto Rico. Following Hurricanes Maria and Fiona, thousands of Puerto Ricans have come to the New York to restart their lives after losing everything in the natural disasters. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Governor Pierluisi for their support on bringing these critical services back to New York.”

PRFAA serves as both a state-federal affairs office, as well as an extension of official Puerto Rico governmental services. It is responsible for assisting Puerto Rican residents on the continental U.S. with documentation including birth, marriage, and death certificates; driver records and identification; and apostille services. The New York State Department of Labor will leverage its own office space to provide a rent-free office space to establish the office and help Puerto Ricans in New York and surrounding states get the assistance they need. Under an agreement with NYSDOL, PRFAA will use their office space located at 400 East Fordham Road in the Bronx.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “New York and Puerto Rico have a long history of supporting each other. Whether it be natural disasters or building thriving green energy sectors, we are always there for each other. I am proud that NYSDOL can provide the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration with an office that will increase access to services for thousands of Puerto Rican New Yorkers.”

For more information on the new office, visit http://www.prfaa.pr.gov/book.

###

SOURCE: New York State | Executive Chamber| Press Office