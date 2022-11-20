In Memoriam: Jeannie L. Palazola – June 4, 1955 – November 18, 2022

YONKERS, NY — November 20, 2022 — Jeannie L. Palazola, age 67, of Yonkers, New York passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was strong and defiant in the face of several health complications and bravely fought to see her family after repeated hospital stays.

She was a loving mother of two sons, Matthew (Catherine) and Kristian Palazola as well as a doting grandmother to three granddaughters, Emma, Sadie and Lila Palazola. As many know, Jeannie was very passionate for her cats. She was a mentor and second mother to others in our community.

Jeannie was a fierce leader, friend and ally. She was a retired Deputy Commissioner of the Westchester County Board of Elections. She served as a District Leader, 12th Ward Leader in the City of Yonkers as well as a Vice Chair for the Westchester County Democratic Committee for many years.

She was a voracious reader with interests from history and space to mysteries and science fiction. Jeannie loved crafts and painting, she enjoyed making candles and soap. She loved plants, flowers, the ocean and multicultural dining – NYC’s Chinatown for beef chow fun was one of her favorite places to visit.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A visitation for Jeannie will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home, 168 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703. A mass of christian burial will occur Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Sacred Heart RC Church, 110 Shonnard Pl., Yonkers, NY 10703. An interment will occur Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery, 233rd St. & Webster Ave., Bronx, NY 10470. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whalenandballfh.com for the Palazola family.