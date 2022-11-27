John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNetReporter Publisher/Editor, Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit, Robert Kesten, Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org), and Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink that is specific to the November 28, 2022nd broadcast: Shortlink:

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.

The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to those who call respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined during the broadcast.

LEWISBORO, NY, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, WHITE PLAINS, NY, and YONKERS, NY — November 28, 2022 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher/Editor. We celebrate Westchester County’s bond rating being designated by Fitch rated AA+, that is, eclipsing stable to now being designated as fiscally “positive”. Lastly we question whether the ever increasing number of people succumbing to Covid has in any way changed human behavior and conduct. From 10-10:30am ET.

Michael Edelman, Esq., national political analyst/pundit defines the takeaway regarding recent news and circumstances from 10:30-11am ET

Robert Kesten is the Executive Director of the People’s Movement for Human Rights Learning (PDHRE.org) that was founded in 1988 by Shulamith Koenig. The movement is an independent, international, non-profit organization working on human rights globally. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the backbone of their work. It consists of 30 throughout the world. Articles beginning with “All human beings are born free and equal.” We learn the issues that have long undermined the inculcation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We begin discussion over the crisis in Iran with respect to wearing the Hijab, the bias suffered in Qatar by foreign workers, gays targeted with respect to their sexual preferences, Great Britain overriding Scotland’s ability to seek independence, among other circumstances of bigotry elsewhere. Listen from 11-11:30am ET.

The final segment of the day is with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor with respect to the latest international news with commensurate analysis. From 11:30am-12Noon ET.