Latimer Cuts County Property Levy in 2023 Proposed Operating Budget

WHITE PLAINS, NY — November 2, 2022 — On the heels of a listening tour around Westchester County, County Executive George Latimer will preview his 2023 proposed Operating Budget, and announce a cut to the County property tax levy. This would represent the fourth County property tax cut in a row presented by Latimer as County Executive.

Latimer said: “These are hard times for many families who are facing the day-to-day reality of inflation. I am proud of this budget and proud that through smart and innovative budgeting, we have been able to cut taxes responsibly again and provide needed services to County residents. This is what honest and fair governing is, that is who we are as an administration. I promised you over five years ago that I would do right by the people of Westchester County – and that is exactly what we have done.”

Earlier this week, to ensure residents aren’t left out in the cold and can save much needed dollars during the winter months, Latimer proposed – and the Board of Legislators subsequently passed – a suspension of sales tax on home energy costs. The exemption will run from December 1 through February 28. The sales tax suspension covers home heating oil, propane, natural gas, electric, coal and wood for residential heating purposes, and covers homeowners as well as rental units. The initiative is administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance; the vendors will not be assessing sales tax as directed by the State.

SOURCE: Carolyn Fortino |Deputy Communications Director Office of Westchester County Executive George Latimer

