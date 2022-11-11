Locust Lane Will Be Closed to Thru Traffic on Monday, November 14, 2022 Tribune 1:16am • November 11, 2022 Bronxville, Community, Governance, History Leave a Comment The Bronxville Tribune Edition BRONXVILLE, NY — November @@, 2022 — Please be advised Locust Lane will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, November 14th in anticipation of milling and paving work. Please use alternate routes during this time. Tell Your Friends....FacebookTwitteremailLinkedinReddit TribuneLocust Lane Will Be Closed to Thru Traffic on Monday, November 14, 202211.11.2022