Locust Lane Will Be Closed to Thru Traffic on Monday, November 14, 2022

BRONXVILLE, NY — November @@, 2022 — Please be advised Locust Lane will be closed to thru traffic on Monday, November 14th in anticipation of milling and paving work. Please use alternate routes during this time.

