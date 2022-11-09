NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh Re-Elected

Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor Hezi Aris (L) endorsed NYS Assemblyman Nader Sayegh (D/FDP) for re-election to NYS AD90-Yonkers.
Yonkers City Councilman Michael Breen (R/C) District 6}
YONKERS, NY — Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh garnered 16,631 votes while challenger Michael Breen was supported by 15,008 votes, a margin of 53 percent to 47 percent.
You look good Hezi! It appears that you have slimmed down. What’s the secret? Good for you!
And BTW Congratulations to Nader! The Spanos tried desperately to get rid of him to open a path for Rubbo.
Author
Yes, I have slimmed down. I now weigh 170lbs. The formula for me was to diminish my food intake and so over a year in time, I got used to eating less and more wisely. It took over 70 years to figure it out. I guess, better late than never. Kindly, Hezi