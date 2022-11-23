Will the People Decide or Will the Yonkers City Council Decide What Is Best for Yonkersites

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 23, 2022 — Passions were ratcheted to greater heights at the Yonkers City Council Tuesday night meeting eclipsing the predominant support for extending term limits on behalf of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano heard at the Monday night gathering. At the Yonkers City Council Tuesday night, November 22nd City Council meeting it was learned that in voting for term limits on behalf of Mayor Mike Spano, the Yonkers City Council was to also extend term limits on their behalf.

Residents reminded the City Councilmembers that the issue of extending term limits was discussed four-years ago and was to have been extended only an additional 4-years term. The Tuesday meeting revisited extending term limits an additional 4-years term. If approved, it would permit the mayor and the Yonkers City Councilmembers to extend the terms permitted to a 16 years maximum; with the potential of even additional terms.

At issue is why term limits were not presented to the public as a referendum so that the voter could vote over term limits being extended rather than permitting a mere seven people voting rather than every potential voter.

Councilman Anthony Merante (District 6) … advised that even if the Yonkers City Council vote in the majority to extend term limits for another 4-years during tonight’s City Council meeting, he warned the City Council and those attending that it would be rescinded next year by referendum. He voted: “No!”.

Councilman Michael Breen (District 5) stated he supports extending term limits. He voted: “Yes!”.

Councilman / Minority Leader John Rubbo (District 4) said, He voted: “Yes!”.

Councilmember Corazon Pineda-Isaac (District 2) voted, “No!”

Councilmember Shanae Williams (District 3) believes it would be right and fair for the public to vote over the issue by public referendum. She voted, “No!”

Majority Leader Tasha Diaz (District 1) voted, “Yes!”

Yonkers City Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy will support a referendum next year while totally supporting Mayor Mike Spano for another term, “Yes!

Final tally was four, “Yes” with three, “No”! Term limits were extended for another four years. There was however a caveat that a referendum next year would and could expunge the outcome cast Tuesday night.

Final Vote:

#1…Affordable Senior Housing..…..: 7-0

#2…Item not heard………….………….: 7-0

#3…Ludlow Plan……………..………….: 7-0

#4…Acceptance of Grant Funding..: 7-0

#5…Walgreens………………..……..…..: 7-0

#6…IMA with Westchester County…: 7-0

#7…IMA for Senior Funding…………: 7-0

#8…Police Funding increase………..: 7-0