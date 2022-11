Special Meeting Call for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6pm

YONKERS, NY — November 14, 2022 — Please be advised that the City Council has called a Special Meeting for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6pm.

AGENDA

CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF YONKERS SPECIAL MEETING CALL TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15,2022

TIME: 6:00PM

PRESENT: PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL LAKISHA COLLINS-BELLAMY

DISTRICT

3 MAJORITY LEADER TASHA DIAZ

4 MAJORITY WHIP JOHN RUBBO

5 MINORITY MICHAEL BREEN

COUNCIL MEMBERS: DISTRICT:

1 SHANAE WILLIAMS

2 CORAZON PINEDA – ISAAC

6 ANTHONY MERANTE

WE, THE UNDERSIGNED MEMBERS OF THE CITY COUNCIL, PURSUANT TO RULE 1.3 OF THE CITY COUNCIL RULES, DO HEREBY CALL A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL, TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2022 AT 6:00PM. FOR THE FOLLOWING PURPOSE:

TO DISCUSS AND TAKE ACTION ON:

1.

2.

SPECIAL ORDINANCE – DETERMINING THE TERMS, FORM AND DETAILS OF ISSUANCE OF $69,590,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION SERIAL BONDS-2022F AND $9,625,000 SCHOOL BONDS-2022G OF THE CITY, DIRECTING THEIR PRIVATE SALE, AND PROVIDING FOR THE RIGHTS OF THE HOLDERS OF SAID BONDS AND OTHER OBLIGATIONS OF THE CITY.

ALL OTHER BUSINESS PROPERLY COMING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL.

COUNCIL PRESIDENT COLLINS-BELLAMY

MAJORITY LEADER DIAZ

MAJORITY WHIP RUBBO

MINORITY LEADER BREEN

COUNCILMEMBER WILLIAMS

COUNCILMEMBER PINEDA-ISAAC

COUNCIL MEMBER MERANTE