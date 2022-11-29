Statement From: Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, Councilwoman Yonkers City Council District 3

YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 28, 2022 — For the past 12 months, I have been harassed by so-called “activists and community leaders”, when in reality they are anarchists and extortionists. It is clear that these people have targeted me, a woman of color instead of my white male counterparts on the council in hopes of bullying me into voting on the council for their agenda.
However, I will not allow any veiled threat or intimidation tactic to effect my representation of the people. I have faced badgering and harassment at community events. I have been assaulted at food distributions to the less fortunate. These individuals have attempted to extort me into voting their way on key issues before the council by threatening me with a primary and continued harassment.
I did support to keep the Affordable Housing Ordinance at 10% for the time being. At 10%, we ensure our communities to have guaranteed access to affordable housing. The fact that while Yonkers makes up 20% of Westchester’s population, it makes up a majority of the affordable housing in Westchester signifies that our current Affordable Housing Ordinance is working better than anywhere else in the county. Once a better plan is figured out, I look forward to passing it.
I did vote to extend term limits for the office of Mayor and City Council. The consensus is Yonkers is moving in the right direction, therefore, I want to put the rights solely in the residents of this city whether or not their elected officials should continue to represent them. I represent the voices of the people in this city TODAY not the ones 21 years ago that voted yes to a referendum.
I stand proud on my voting record as a Councilwoman. I look forward to continue delivering for the people of Yonkers.
Sincerely,
Tasha Diaz,
Yonkers City Council Majority Leader
# # #
SOURCE: Brenton Brown-Bullock | Chief of Staff | Office o’grady Yonkers City Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz | District 3
The governor can remove any of the councilwoman for malfeasance.
Gucci how much you paid for your job
Tasha Diaz for Mayor
Make Yonkers Grate Again
We saw all the sellouts in our community It’s sad how they get bought off with a DPW job
Tasha has ended her political career
She forgets that she works for the taxpayers
They way she uses taxpayers is crazy
Between her office, staff and city car she’s broke the bank
How does Spano sleep at night knowing that he’s allowed these people to proliferate in our government? Maybe it’s the Christian in me but I would not be able to live with myself if I knew I was enabling and empowering morons like this to make decisions for over 200,000 people. Our City has been sold to large developers for crumbs, meanwhile Yonkers families are paying more taxes than they ever have in the history of our City, with yet ANOTHER tax hike likely on the horizon according to the OSC report. He looks our kids in the eye and smiles knowing their schools are no good, looks taxpayers in the eye and smiles knowing he’s pilfering them. It’s a massive Ponzi scheme. Have they actually deluded themselves into believing that this is all good and righteous?
Is there a way she can be removed as Majority Leader ?
Rubbo at the meeting looked like he was scared shitless-this is the same guy who just got called out by Diaz and the coward that he is and always has been does absolutely nothing.
Who pays the rent for him at the watering dump?
Next year at the polls.
Hezi, I really hate to change the subject… BUT, a dpw worker, Jonny khader’s nephew Z. Marji has sex with an Elm Street crack head on city time.
Khader nephew z lost his last job for stealing and doing drugs.
When I left Yonkers in 1991 not all of southwest Yonkers was considered undesirable..no not at all…but definitely portions of it were considered not desirable. Now the majority of Northwest Yonkers was desirable and and saw mill river road and Lockwood Ave was considered nice and basically all of East Yonkers was considered nice and desirable bit what’s it like now ? I’m glad to see the Getty square area has improved a lot and other parts of southwest Yonkers too.
Remember folks, Tasha Diaz wasn’t the only council person that voted “yes” on extending term limits. So did Rubbo, Lakeisha, and Breen. They all need to get dragged not just Tasha.
They shouldn’t get dragged
It’s a democracy excercise your right to vote instead of acting like animals
She was the one that caused the meeting to break down. Diaz should have kept her trap shut.
Good for her making decisions based on the needs of the people than personal needs of others. The City is moving in the right direction and better to know what and who you have than the mystery on what you will get.
Did you apply Chapstick and put on kneepads to type this? You people really don’t get it, what a miserable existence.
Tasha is really good at pandering. She gives away other peoples stuff and takes credit for it. Disgraceful actually.
maybe who wrote this should write what she says during meetings
her ghetto talk brought shame to this city
Someone posted this link:
https://www.yonkerstribune.com/2015/07/michael-sabatino-sabotages-the-3rdcouncil-district-by-tarshiena-freeman-diaz-aka-natasha-freeman-diaz
The above link was written by Tasha Diaz. It proves that she did not author her statement in this article. The 2015 article is so full of grammatical errors it makes Jimmy Nolan look like a college graduate. Further proof that Tasha does not belong on the council, She is even dumber than Jim Nolan.
Mike Spano has lowered the bar by supporting such idiots so he look like a Rhodes scholar.
Tasha gave me a turkey and a gallon of milk.
More than Any other elected officials have. Thankyou Tasha
Tasha gave you a turkey and a gallon of milk, someone else gave her. Let’s cut out the middleman. Fire Tasha Diaz. Brandon Neider will give you a Turkey, a ham sandwich and 2 gallons of Pepsi.
ROTF!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tasha works her tail off for the residents of Yonkers and beyond every day. She has a heart of gold.
She works hard at wasting the taxpayers money. Buying lunches, flat screens and apparel all on the taxpayers dime. She is a fake, phony, and fraud.
Tasha delivers for Yonkers
I wish she would run for Mayor
She is a functional illiterate. We have lowered the bar with Mike Spano and I thought we couldn’t get any lower until I met Tasha Diaz.
What has she delivered besides expired food?
When someone like Tasha Diaz holds a place of influence within out government, its time to move. She is a corrupt person and emotionally immature.
Anybody who voted against the will of the people should be fired on the spot. Her vote and rhetoric on the term limits shows she is bought and sold, another SpaNO lackey. Her affordable housing position is virtual signaling.
This response was obviously written by somebody else. We have reached the sublime with the behavior of this illiterate councilmember. What an embarrassing moment hearing her say “Y’all” to the public. Frightening that she was elected and worse was elevated to Majority Leader. Disgraceful Ghetto moment bringing shame to our entire city.
It’s not your voting record that is called into question, it IS your behavior as a member of the Council that leaves much to be desired!
My Lord above, will somebody PLEASE primary this fool!
Not only are the defenses of her housing and term limits votes contradictory, she refuses to even acknowledge her unprofessional and inflammatory behavior during the last council meeting. We all saw the video, Tasha. Publishing a written statement where you again attack your community just makes you look even worse.
Does anyone support her that isn’t named Spano or Jereis? Perhaps that’s all you need to get a council seat in Yonkers.
You are the Yonkers Majority Leader in name only. You couldn’t even name three justices on the United States Supreme Court if you’re life depended on it. Shame on you for going against the will of the people and then trying to justify you’re actions. I live in the 3rd District which you are the Councilwoman , but will be moving out of Yonkers this coming Spring. In my opinion you sold out and people will look down on you. Bringing race and Gender into what you did is an outrage.
I’m so glad that you are moving
Please don’t let the door kick you on the way out