YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY,NY — November 10, 2022 — Thank you to everyone who played a role in my candidacy for NYS Assembly. Whether you knocked on doors, made phone calls or attended a fundraiser I will forever be grateful for your support. I firmly believe our message of decreasing crime, advocating for parental rights and the importance of local zoning laws was embraced by many. However, we were not victorious and I called Assemblyman Nader Sayegh and congratulated him on his re-election. I will remain on the Yonkers City Council and pledged to continue working with Assemblyman Sayegh, and all of our elected leaders, to deliver to our shared constituencies.

I once again thank everyone for their support.