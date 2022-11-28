The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” by engaging the following hyperlink that is specific to this broadcast –

TAMPA, FL and YONKERS, NY— November 29, 2022 — WMU-Cooley Law Prof. Brendan T. Beery and Fellow Law Prof. Jeff Swartz open the Tuesday morning radio broadcast with “What They Really Think” and thereafter delve into “The Constitution Today”. Tune in for a scintillating analysis of the political climate and its relevance to our present and future national demeanor and prospects. From 10-11am ET.