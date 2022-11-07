“Election day is tomorrow but the heart and soul of our democracy is November 11th – Veteran’s Day. When you vote remember the sacrifices that were made so you can be here today. Example #1 It is the soldier, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom to demonstrate. It is the soldier, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, who serves under the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag.” Father Dennis Edward O’Brien USMC.

Example #2: “There are no political parties in a foxhole, just Americans with a common belief worth fighting for: each other.” Captain T.J. Carnes Marine.

Example #3: “The greatest generation of all time grew up in Depression and fought the war of their and our future, they saved the world and a majority were boys that did it. To many have forgotten but to the ones who didn’t, we salute you and thank you; to those still alive, God Bless You.

Submitted by Michael Starro of Yonkers, New York.