The Recent Event at Stonewall Is a Disturbing Sign of What’s to Come By Max Micallef

ALBANY, NY — November 7, 2022 — The history of the U.S. Queer Liberation Movement is one that started from a place of genuine inclusion, and was fueled by the everyday people directly affected by the causes for which they fought. As time went on, it increasingly strayed away from its tenets due to oppressive powers and privilege. Now our queer youth and young adults, most of them at least, are bringing us back to our roots of true empowerment and justice. However, this does not mean the harmful words and behavior we are trying to steer away from do not continue to be enforced.

It is Black and Brown queer people, especially transwomen and gender non-conforming people, who initiated and led the Queer Rights Movement with of course, all in between. An event the public is becoming more and more aware of is the first of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. Examples of Queer Liberation leaders are Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. On that particular night in late June, what we now know of as Pride Month, yet another bigoted and discriminatory police raid occurred at a queer night club; specifically the Stonewall Inn, a club in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village in New York City. These raids almost always resulted in police destruction of property, violent arrests which often included beatings, and the rape and sexual assault of trans patrons.

Before the raid was over, the queer people present that night, which then expanded across the city, let the world know they had enough. They let everyone know they would no longer be treated as if they weren’t people like everyone else. Demanding the respect, equality, and equity they deserved, a riot began which pushed back law enforcement. Protests within lasted for roughly six days. This was a catalyst for the Queer Liberation Movement moving forward.

In the years that followed, bad actors of the LGBTQ+ community itself came more out of the woodwork. Using their systemically upheld places of privilege in society, the majority, but not all being gay, White, cisgender men of financial and stable means, if not wealthy positions, started to steer the queer community in a direction where their image was the predominant one outwardly projected. It was a false representation of our intersectional community. What followed was the self-interests of these individuals politically and socio-economically, as well as allowing non-queer entities, politically, governmentally, and in the corporate sector, to rainbow-wash and exploit the revolutionary origins of our movement. The stranglehold of a movement that has always been directed against these practices and people in the first place that are harmful to queer people, and did not and does not address queer needs.

We are now seeing a resurgence of people, specifically queer youth, who see and are putting action into addressing the wrongs of rainbow capitalism. They are also bringing to the forefront the execution of this exploitation which has and continues to be conducted by both non-queer and queer people themselves. What this addressing looks like is, as stated, bringing forward the intersectionality of our community in identity, lived experience, and therefore activism and policy.

True queer rights activism is the involvement of all queer racial, ethnic, immigrant, gender, class, disability/ability, and other intersecting backgrounds in our activism and advocacy. This policy work going back to our roots includes the bold and unwavering fight for accessible, quality healthcare (including mental healthcare), housing rights, racial justice, gender justice, protecting sex workers, anti-sexual violence efforts, and anti-economic discrimination to name a few. This doesn’t even go into the specifics of queer activism involving the military-industrial complex, abolition/incarceration/dismantling of the police state, breaking down the big pharmaceutical industry, and other systemic issues.

Though not uncommon, what happened that Saturday at the Stonewall Inn is a disturbing unfolding of the inter-community forces attempting to halt the wrongdoings of the old guard. On Tuesday, November 8th, the midterm elections are being held across the nation. In New York State, this includes the gubernatorial election between the incumbent, corporate Democrat Kathy Hochul, and corporate Republican, Lee Zeldin. In intention, they are the same. The event at Stonewall was a “rally” in support of the Hochul Campaign. There were signs saying “Vote Democrat!” with speakers like rich White male Andy Cohen and others advertising and marketing for the Democratic machine.

How do you think we got to this point where a fascist like Zeldin has even the slightest chance to win the Governor’s seat in New York State? Years of Liberal corporate interest did this. It’s complicit. Boutique Liberalism made disenfranchised, working-class people more disenfranchised, directly considering the influence of U.S. propaganda in the form of mainstream media, the unchecked spread of the breakdown of fact, and our broken education system that has failed us all. We are not “saving democracy” by voting for Hochul, we are voting for what many consider “least worst” and it is truly and utterly pathetic. To put civic and political energy into this thinking, one must be completely naive of our current state of affairs, or one must be benefitting from the oppressive ways of how things currently are. Liberalism is the bedfellow of fascism.

The rally that occurred at Stonewall is incredibly offensive and out of touch on so many levels. Why are we emotionally moved by the lack of substance that is pandering to our community in the form of blanket statements of equality? Why do we acknowledge surface-level actions taken in “support” of queer people as some sort of substantial move in the right direction? Why do we accept the bare minimum? “This is not those who aren’t superficially trying to uplift their image and income?” We must act deeper to stop this cycle that is starting to break, and not breaking in a way that must be done, but toward complete destruction and death. Put your glasses on and take a look around.

Trans kids are having their genitals forcefully examined so it can be determined whether or not they partake in particular school activities. 36% of trans and nonbinary youth that are refused to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correlate with their true gender are being sexually assaulted. Trans kids are fleeing their home states with their families like domestic refugees so they can avoid criminalization for seeking life-saving gender affirmation care; this after having CPS called on them in particular states which follow through with these reports simply because these parents are seeking healthcare for their child. Queer kids make up 40% of the homeless youth population, and that’s just the youth openly out as queer. LGBTQ+ self-harm and suicide rates are through the roof, and the preventable deaths of trans and nonbinary kids, as well as queer youth of color and queer disabled youth make this even more evident.

This is just youth. Imagine the very real, concluded statistics and common acts of violence involving the community as a whole.

If we continue this willing political submission out of fear, and the establishment’s perception of what is “realistic” and obtainable, the next election will hold candidates more oppressive than the last. For the liberal queers that were part of forming this event at Stonewall, and those that attended with your full support of this failed approach, you are a disgrace. You are not doing our historically intended movement any justice, you are a part of the problem. For those involved in promoting this limited thinking, intended “or not”, you should be held accountable far beyond public shame. You’ll find false comfort in stating that what I have stated is an isolated perspective that is (ironically) alarming, yet, somehow, not to be taken seriously, so you don’t have to question your involvement in both individual pain and systemic harm. The majority of queer people, the ones who have been misrepresented, readily know otherwise.

I am hopeful because this behavior and intent are receiving more public awareness and scrutiny, and yet I am also disturbed by how far this behavior continues to be conducted. This is by those whom we expect to be doing so, and those who claim to be “progressive” attempting to take advantage of and water down progressive stances and activism. I, and many others, will fight back against the abominations to which you ascribe until the day we die.

I am a suicide-attempt survivor of many years ago, as a student in high school. While I continue to receive the assistance I need, you must understand that if I had attempted to end my own existence, your naive and egotistic attempts you give value to suppress or end me will match the emptiness of your hearts. I am the intentional bull in a shop that should not have been built in the first place. Our queer communities will not accept from anyone, especially false allies/accomplices and fellow queers, our own annihilation. That I promise.