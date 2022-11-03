Fashion: Autumn/Winter 22-23

PELHAM, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY — November 3, 2022 — Now that we’re well into October, it’s time to accept that summer is over and fall is here. Believe it or not, it’s time to start packing away your breezy linen dresses and denim cutoffs in favor of plush sweaters, reliable leggings and the best fall boots for the ultimate cozy-meets-stylish outfit. Following, some looks you’re gonna love!

Held in Los Angeles’s Chinatown district,’s show was titled “” and, as such, leaned into the designer’s Chinese heritage – a theme he has been exploring for a very long time.And, with all that Wang has recently been through (Pandemic, etc!) the designer was seeing red! A model presented his comfy, classic track suit – red, natch -that very effectively meets our heart’s desire right about now: a need to crawl into a warm, cozy spot with a good book and a hot toddy.At, there was a section at the show devoted to classic black-and-white tailoring; an après-ski section that saw a bejeweled Fair Isle sweater paired with a floor-length skirt; a few looks devoted to the very Ralph pastime of horseback riding; and a high evening series that read like a love letter to New York, not least of all a black column dress with the skyline picked out in crystals.Pretty, proper and right on point, the designer’s black jacket worn over a black/white patterned sweater topping beautifully tailored trousers in winter white. Fall outings, here we come!The vibe may have been outré, but embellishment was minimal.“We’re obviously known for our embroidery and beading, but we pulled that in a little bit. This was more about dressmaking, tailoring, and fabric manipulation,” (). As a result, dresses took on a sculptural quality, their bows and twists forming curves that hugged the body in inventive ways. Making a soft yet powerful pink statement, the boys offered up a frock with a deep V-neck, demure to-the-wrist sleeves and ending mid-calf. The fluid cut of this dress insures light, flirtatious movement.How to rewrite your design style after decades? That’s the taskassigned herself a few years ago.Out went the goddess dresses she was long known for and in came collections grounded in day-to-day wardrobe essentials. Tailoring is integral to her reworked aesthetic, and tailoring was the name of the game with her creamy, camel-colored cashmere statement piece.A voluminous scarf encircled the model’s neck while a small jacket topped a fringed skirt. A few pointed words can best describe this look: over-the-top, opulent, divine.founded Alice + Olivia in 2002 with a mission of creating a fashion brand that would allow women around the world to express their personal style without any reservations.From her own personal desire to create the perfect pair of pants, Stacey has built the brand into a full lifestyle collection which juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated; a reflection of her personality and perspective.And upon seeing this bright and fun creation strutting down the runway, I think everyone needed to stifle a loud and happy “Alright!” I mean, this is what every gal wants, right? – no matter the season! Cute, short denim jacket over boot-cut denim jeans, and to hell with the rule that one shouldn’t wear top to bottom denim.Oh yes we can! This look will take us to our Happy Place every single time.has been back on the road, meeting clients and showing off his collection for. He said it’s his favorite part of the job, second only to fitting the clothes. With that in mind, Gordon kept this collection characteristically upbeat, injecting it with a really playful streak.To start, there were nods to Mrs. Herrera: a fitted white shirt and fuchsia silk moiré ball skirt had her name all over it.

This “playful streak” was very present in a Just for the Fun of it cat suit in a flower-power print of large pink and blue blossoms on a black ground. This look fairly screams “Wanna Play?” and I’m assuming the answer is always “Yes!” Gordon said “Our customer is looking for pieces that celebrate the moment. She wants the wow from Herrera – to live in the moment…”

Isn’t that simply what we all really want, folks? Happily, some of today’s beguiling fashions let us do just that!

NEW PRODUCTS – COOL IN ANY SEASON

Shapermint, the company that features size-inclusive online shapewear and intimate apparel – also the company that has launched a Breast Cancer Awareness campaign and collection – Check out two of their new products that you’ll want to include in your intimate collection right now: Shapermint Essentials High Waisted Shaping Leggings (put them on, feel like you’ve just lost those 10 unwanted pounds!) and Everyday Essential Throw-On Wirefree Bra – Comfort personified. www.shapermint.com

Teaming up with, the brand released the. An authentic surfer style sandal, this look is sleek, stylish and versatile.With a caged strap design and elastic back strap, you have extra stability as well as a comfy footbed with total arch and heel support. You may consider this just for warmer weather but the shoe is so unique and quite the most comfortable sandal ever that you might choose to wear it all year long.

Rollink, the first slim, collapsible luggage brand, is disrupting the travel market. It’s super easy to store when not in use, durable, slim, and very, very pretty! At the Travel Goods Show, Rollink received the “Innovative Award” for the best new luggage and the overall “Buzz Award” for the most attention-grabbing new product. This is one you’ve gotta check out. www.rollink.com

And when you’re on the road with your new Rollink, something that will make life ultimately easier as you tool around town: the; this neat, small bag is durable, water resistant with a hidden water bottle pocket and tamper resistant zippers. It’s built to last. www.nomatic.com

Continuing with things to make life easier – befree zipOns. What is that you say? Only the very stylish and versatile pants that make dressing, whether living with a disability or short-term mobility challenges easy-peasy. Even getting out of bed in a bit of a fog and, eyes still shut, pulling on these good looking trousers is an effortless, happy experience. www.befreeco.com.

The Dansko Company was founded in 1990 with a mission to improve the quality of people’s lives through great products, sincere passion and a commitment for a better tomorrow. Their wonderful shoes stay true to this promise. ‘Tis the season for boots, no? Check out their exciting collection for this new season. www.dansko.com.

Ayla (eye-la) in Hebrew means “Oak tree” and in its Scottish roots means “from a strong and resilient place.” Strong, resilient and utterly adorable, Ayla’s fanny pack is roomy enough for all your necessities but minimal for all your fashion needs. Seeing is believing so check it out! www.aylabag.com

Ever feel like your brain can’t shut off? Your thoughts are racing, you’re replaying things over in your mind, and you just can’t seem to relax or fall asleep? The Muse S Gen 2 is a brain sensing headband-style device that tracks your brain activity, and using built-in meditations, helps you relax or even fall asleep. Maybe it will help when, deep in winter, you’d like to meditate on Spring. Worth giving it a shot. www.choosemuse.com.